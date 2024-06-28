Alec Baldwin’s case is on track for trial in July as judge denies request to dismiss

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin is on track for trial in July after a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing. The judge sided with prosecutors Friday in moving the case forward. Defense attorneys had argued that the gun in the fatal shooting was heavily damaged during FBI forensic testing before it could be examined for possible modifications that might exonerate the actor-producer. The ruling removes one of the last hurdles before prosecutors can bring the case to trail.

