Biden’s debate performance leaves down-ballot Democrats anxious — and quiet

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s debate performance spurred anxiety and silence among some Democrats running in competitive races across the country. Control of both chambers of Congress hangs in the balance in November and Democrats are defending far more Senate seats than Republicans. Wisconsin’s Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin distanced herself from Biden on Friday and her campaign said that she is “running her own race.” Republicans attempted to capitalize on the debate performance and released an ad tying top Democratic Senate candidates to Biden. North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein was at least one Democrat who made no effort to distance himself from the president and appeared with him at a rally Friday in the state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.