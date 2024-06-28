Massacre Rocks State Park to expand boat launch area

MASSACRE ROCKS STATE PARK, Idaho — The boat launch area at Massacre Rocks State Park, west of American Falls, will be undergoing some major upgrades this summer.

Beginning July 9, construction will begin to expand the parking area to accommodate more automobiles and boat trailers. The project will also include upgrades to the picnic shelters, sidewalks, and gravel paths for the 50-year-old facility.

The upgrades will expand the capacity and recreational opportunities at a time when record numbers of people are enjoying Idaho’s outdoors, said Travis Taylor, manager of Massacre Rocks.

“Our users have asked for better and more parking, so we’re pleased to be able to provide it,” Travis Taylor, manager of Massacre Rocks, said. “But besides the parking, the two picnic pavilions, the sidewalk and the pathway will allow more people to enjoy the park.”

According to the park, the $675,000 project will increase automobile parking from 17 to 39 spaces and expand boat trailer parking from the current 29 to 45 stalls. Additionally, the work includes 617 feet of concrete sidewalk and 127 feet of gravel path to increase walkability.

Work on the parking area will close the launch ramp on July 9, 2024, but completing the parking area will be prioritized ahead of finishing the picnic areas, sidewalks and pathways. The launch is expected to open as early as late September, while the rest of the project is expected to be completed by late fall.

During the project, paddle craft can be launched from the Lower Loop Campground, they said. Lake Walcott State Park and the American Falls Reservoir are also options.