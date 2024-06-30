7 killed and dozens wounded after missiles slammed into a town in southern Ukraine, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have slammed into a town in southern Ukraine, killing seven civilians including children and wounding dozens more, local officials reported. Ukraine’s emergency services published photos of bodies covered by picnic blankets stretched out in a local park in Vilnyansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, less than 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the local capital and north of the front lines. Local Gov. Ivan Fedorov said that three children died in the Saturday evening attack, while 36 people including nine children suffered wounds. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces overnight shot down three dozen Ukrainian drones over Russia’s southwest.

