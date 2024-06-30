Evacuation orders lifted for some Arizona residents forced from their homes days ago by a wildfire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuation orders in Arizona have been lifted for some residents of northeast Scottsdale who have been out of their homes for days because of a wildfire. Authorities say the Boulder View Fire was 19% contained on Sunday after charring nearly 6 square miles of land on the edge of the Boulder Heights subdivision since Thursday. About 60 homes were evacuated Friday. No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It began about 5 miles outside northern Scottsdale on the edge of the Tonto National Forest.

