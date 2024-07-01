2024 Independence Day Events
Below are the 2024 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
IDAHO FALLS
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- Liberty on Parade - 9 a.m. - The parade will start at Idaho Falls High School and end at Tautphaus Park. Watch it live on Localnews8.com
- Riverfest - 11 a.m. at Snake River Landing. More HERE.
- Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display - 10:03 p.m. at Snake River Landing. More HERE.
FORT HALL
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
- The Tribes’ Treaty Day activities will begin with the Indian Relay Horse Races at 6:00 PM at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds followed by the Fireworks Show at dusk.
REXBURG
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- 4th of July Parade in Rexburg 10 a.m. -The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Below is this year’s route.
- Rexburg Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show - "Fireworks will be launched from three different locations simultaneously to allow for viewing from home! They will begin the fireworks at 10 p.m.
POCATELLO
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- Pocatello's Independence Day Parade - at 9:30 a.m. at Historic Downtown Pocatello - "Star Spangled Celebration! The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. The route goes down Main Street through Historic Downtown Pocatello."
- Bannock County Independence Day Celebration - 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center - "The annual Bannock County Independence Day Celebration is an exciting, fun-filled, and patriotic party for the whole family."
MENAN
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- 7:00 a.m. 3 on 3 Basketball - Registration on July 4th at 6:30 am at the basketball courts at the Menan City Park
- 7:30 a.m. Flag Raising
- 8:00 a.m. 5k - Registration at 7:00 at the Menan Firestation - $5 fee per person, or $20 per person including Tshirt
- 7:00-10:00 a.m. Breakfast - $5/person or $20/immediate family
- 10:00 a.m. Booths
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Car Show - Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle
- 11:30 a.m.- Parade - Registration is required.
- 1:00 p.m. -Kids Races
- 4:00 p.m. -Duck Race
- DARK- Fireworks More HERE.
ISLAND PARK
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- Lakeside Lodge Firework Show - 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. More HERE.
JACKSON HOLE
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- 4th of July Parade - 10 a.m. at Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce - "The 4th of July Parade presented by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is a spectacular celebration of patriotism and community spirit. Colorful floats, musical performers, and joyful participants fill the streets, creating an atmosphere of excitement and Western pride. Join us on the parade route along Glenwood St. and Broadway Ave. right past the Jackson Town Square."
- Independence Day Fireworks in Teton Village - 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s The Tram (3265 West Village Drive, Teton Village, WY 83025) - "Celebrate Independence Day in Teton Village with two days of fireworks, music and more! In its 13th year, the free concert series, Concerts on the Commons, will kick off the festivities on both July 3 and 4, followed by fireworks at 10 pm both days." More HERE.
- 4th of July Fireworks at Snow King Mountain - 9:30 p.m. at Snow King Mountain Resort - "As the sun sets, around 9:30 pm, be dazzled by a breathtaking fireworks display that illuminates the night sky over Snow King Mountain, creating lasting memories for all. Local band Sghetti will be jamming at the base of the Snow King Gondola prior to the fireworks. Food trucks, local craft brews, and other beverages will be on hand for the celebration. Festivities at Snow King Mountain take place from 7 pm - 10 pm." More HERE.
VICTOR
THURSDAY, JULY 4
LAVA HOT SPRINGS
THURSDAY, JULY 4
- Lava 4th of July Fireworks & Duck Race - at 8 p.m. at Lava Hot Springs Senior Community Center - "Lava Hot Springs presents a spectacular fireworks show and Great American Duck Race. Buy your ducks to support the fireworks and you may win a prize!
- Grand Prize $500.00
- 1st Runner Up $250.00
- 2nd Runner Up $100.00
- Buy tickets on https://lavahotsprings.org/event/fireworks/"
MALAD
THURSDAY, JULY 4