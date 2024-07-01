Trump says he can end the Russia-Ukraine war in one day. Russia’s UN ambassador says he can’t

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has said repeatedly he can settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. When asked Monday to respond to the claim from the presumptive Republican nominee, Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters “the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day.” Trump has repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail that he wanted Russians and Ukrainians to stop dying and that he would “have that done in 24 hours.” Nebenzia said the war could have ended in April 2022 but the West blocked it.

