California Legislature votes to ask voters for permission borrow $20 billion for climate, schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to place a pair of $10 billion bonds on the ballot this November. The bonds would pay to build and repair school buildings and help communities prepare for the impacts of climate change. Money from the bonds would backfill some recent budget cuts and pay for a slew of new projects for years to come. It would also create more pressure on the state’s finances. Voters rejected the most recent statewide school bond in 2020. Supporters say they are confident voters will approve the bonds. Opponents say voters are weary of borrowing more money.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.