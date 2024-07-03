California man convicted of murder in 2018 stabbing death of gay University of Pennsylvania student

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been convicted of murder in the killing of a gay University of Pennsylvania student in a 2018 stabbing for an act of hate. Twenty-six-year-old Samuel Woodward was found guilty of first-degree murder with an enhancement for a hate crime for the killing of Blaze Bernstein. Bernstein, a gay, Jewish college sophomore, was home visiting his family in Southern California on winter break when he went missing. Authorities scoured the area for him and found his body a week later in a shallow grave at a nearby park. The question during the monthslong trial was not whether Woodward killed Bernstein but why, and the circumstances under which it happened.

