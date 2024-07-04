Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands Euro 2024 quarterfinal amid diplomatic row with host Germany

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to travel to Berlin to attend the Euro 2024 quarterfinal game between Turkey and the Netherlands. The decision comes after a controversial hand gesture by a Turkey national team player ignited a diplomatic row between the country and the host nation, Germany. Turkey summoned the German ambassador on Wednesday to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser’s criticism of Merih Demiral, who made a hand gesture that is associated with an ultra-nationalist group. In response, Germany summoned the Turkish ambassador to Berlin on Thursday. Demiral scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Turkey’s place in the quarterfinals.

