Attack kills 2 and injures 3 others in California beach city, police say

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and three others injured in Independence Day violence in a Southern California beach city. Authorities say Friday they arrested a suspect after responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Thursday night in Huntington Beach. A city spokeswoman says the attack broke out in a crowded area near downtown less than two hours after fireworks ended. Police say here is no remaining threat to the public. The suspect’s name has not been released.

