Governor’s new Executive Order tightens voter registration rules for non-citizens

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order on July 9 called the "Only Citizens Will Vote Act."

The goal of the order is to protect election integrity, voter confidence, and the sanctity of voting.

In a news release from the Governor office, it states the new order is "to keep voter rolls free of non-citizens. He claimed the Biden Administration is seeking to register non-citizens to vote.

“Idaho already has the most secure elections in the nation, and we’re going to keep it that way,” Gov. Little said. “My executive order directs Secretary of State Phil McGrane to work with local county clerks to scrub our voter rolls and make sure Idaho's elections do not fall prey to the consequences of Biden's lawless open border,” Gov. Little said.

“Across Idaho’s 44 counties, we have excellent mechanisms in place already to ensure non-citizens do not vote in Idaho, but there is always more we can do to make sure only citizens will vote,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said. “I am proud to work closely with Governor Brad Little to put in place a plan that keeps Idaho ahead of the pack in election integrity,” Secretary McGrane said.

The executive order directs the following actions:

The Secretary of State shall immediately take all necessary steps to ensure that processes are in place to validate voter registration and prevent non-citizens from registering to vote. The Secretary of State shall routinely review Idaho’s voter rolls, in coordination with Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department, to identify any potential non-citizens. The Secretary of State shall coordinate with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and take any steps necessary to verify citizenship status to ensure no non-citizens are participating in Idaho elections. In the annual report to the Governor and Legislature regarding voter registration maintenance, pursuant to Idaho Code 34-418(2), the Secretary of State and county clerks shall report on their efforts to prevent and remove non-citizens from Idaho’s voter rolls. State agencies shall not provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or coordinate with any federal programs or agencies to provide voter registration material to non-citizens in the State of Idaho. State agencies entering into or renewing contracts with federal agencies or partners must confirm there is no requirement to provide voter registration materials to non-citizens or otherwise requiring voter registration activities for non-citizens.

Executive Order 2024-07 can be found here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/eo-2024-07.pdf