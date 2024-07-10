Chubbuck Farmers Market changes locations beginning Thursday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)—The Chubbuck Farmers Market will open at a new location on Thursday, July 11. It will move to the Idaho Coffee Company at 322 East Chubbuck Road.

Market Director Ellen Loomis told Local News 8 that the new location will provide easier access for vendors and people attending the market. It will also give them more street visibility to people passing by.

"I just want to help the sellers, the small local businesses, they need to sell on Thursday nights. This will also allow the customers to get fresh produce and other market items if they can't make it on Saturdays sometimes, they can still come and support local farmers and sellers," Loomis said.

The market runs from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Angel's Tacos will be the food truck vendor. Deidra Terrell, the owner of Idaho Coffee, says she is excited to have the market at their location and looks forward to great things. "So our hope is that it's going to bring a lot more people to the Chubbuck Farmers Market with it being in the location right here on Chubbuck Road and that it's going to draw a lot more local makers and bakers to come and sell their goods and just provide a really cool event for everybody every single Thursday through the rest of July and August here in our community," Terrell said.

Loomis said all vendors are welcome at the market, and they're not restricted to selling only handmade items. For more information, contact the market at (208) 705-7333 or email manager@portneufvalley-farmersmarket.com.

The Portneuf Valley Market will remain on Saturdays at Lookout Point in Downtown Pocatello.