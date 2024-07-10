Former Indiana lawmaker accused of pushing casino bill in exchange for a job gets a year in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana lawmaker accused of pushing a bill favoring a casino company in exchange for promises of employment has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. The Indianapolis Star reports that former state Rep. Sean Eberhart was sentenced Wednesday. Eberhart pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud in November and agreed to pay $60,000 in restitution. His attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. According to court documents, Eberhart used his position in the Legislature to secure favorable terms for Spectacle Entertainment’s plan to buy two casinos and relocate them. In exchange, Eberhart accepted the promise of future employment.

