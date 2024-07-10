Long-unpaid bills lead to some water service cutoffs in Mississippi’s capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water service is being shut off at some apartment complexes in Mississippi’s capital city because of long-unpaid bills. The company that runs the Jackson water system made the announcement Wednesday, saying everyone must pay their fair share. The company is called JXN Water, and it is headed by Ted Henefin. He was appointed by a federal judge in 2022 to manage Jackson’s water system after it nearly collapsed. Henefin says unpaid bills have added to the system’s financial problems. JXN Water says management at one apartment complex has not paid water bills since 2017 and that the complex owes more than $148,000.

