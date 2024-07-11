World population is projected to grow from 8.2 billion to a peak of 10.3 billion in 2080s, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new U.N. report says the world’s population is expected to grow by more than 2 billion people in the next decades and peak in the 2080s at around 10.3 billion. The report on Thursday — World Population Day — says it the global population to then to decline to around 10.2 billion by the end of the century. The earlier-than-anticipated peak is due to several factors including lower fertility levels in some of the world’s largest countries, especially China, whose population is projected to drop dramatically from 1.4 billion in 2024 to 633 million in 2100. The report says that globally, women are having an average of one fewer children than they did in 1990.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.