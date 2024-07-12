Be prepared for delays! More construction coming to I-15 between Blackfoot, Idaho Falls
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - Summer is known to have several road construction projects and this year is no different.
The Idaho Transportation Department is ready to begin more repaving projects on Interstate 15 in the coming weeks.
I-15 Blackfoot Exit 93 to Rose Road Exit 98
Beginning Monday, July 15, crews will begin work to repave the northbound lanes of I-15 from the West Broadway Interchange Exit 93 in Blackfoot to the Riverside Canal near the Rose Road Interchange Exit 98.
Traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes during the project. It's expected to take 50 days to complete, ITD said.
Throughout the course of the project, crews will be milling down the base layer of the highway to fully reconstruct the road base and driving surface. Work includes pulverizing the existing asphalt, excavating and placing new material as a base, and then paving over the top of the new base
I-15 Bingham County line to US 20 interchange
Work in this area through Idaho Falls will be conducted at night from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be limited to one lane intermittently in both directions where crews are actively working. Work is expected to last approximately three weeks.
I-15 Exit 119 to Exit 143 at Sage Junction
Traffic will also be limited to one lane intermittently in both directions where crews are actively working. Work on this section of the interstate will be conducted during daytime hours and last until mid-October.
PROJECTS ALREADY IN PROGRESS
I-15 Bridge Repair at South Blackfoot Exit 89
Single lane traffic: alternating directions on I-15 Both Directions from MM (88) to MM (90). Expected to end August 31.
I-15/I-86 Interchange Project
Work continues to reconstruct the interchange. It's not expected to end until 2025. You can learn more here about this project.
I-15 Bridge Repair at Inkom
Bridge repairs require the closure of northbound bridges. Northbound traffic will crossover into southbound lanes. The lanes will be reduced to one lane, and traffic will be two-way. The project is expected to end by July 26.
I-15 Repaving Project near Downey
Road construction work is in progress. The road is being repaved. The roadway is reduced to one lane. The project is expected to end by July 22.
MORE ROAD PROJECTS SET TO BEGIN
- US-20 from milepost 264 at Bonneville County line to milepost 301 at the Idaho National Laboratory junction. Beginning mid-July, patch and repair work will be underway, with flaggers and one-lane closures in the working area. This section of road will also undergo a seal coat later in August. Work is expected to be complete by mid-August.
- State Highway 28 milepost 101 at Lemhi River Bridge to milepost 125 at Baker, and milepost 305 to 306 on SH-93 in Salmon. These pavement projects require that a mobile hot mix plant be set up closer to the area of work so asphalt temperatures can be kept where they need to be to correctly build the road. This operation entails equipment parts and pieces being hauled with large transport trucks and then constructed at the Leadore state gravel pit. Once the plant is set up and operational, work is anticipated to last approximately eight weeks. Expect one-lane closures along SH-28 with pilot cars and flaggers in place.
- SH-93 milepost 108 at Mackay to milepost 115 at Mackay Reservoir, and milepost 139 at Willow Creek Summit to SH-75 junction. Traffic will be limited to one lane intermittently using pilot cars and flaggers in the current working area. Both lanes will be open again overnight. Work is expected to begin late July and last until mid-September.
- US-26 northeast of Craters of the Moon visitor center from milepost 230- 240. This section of road will be dug out and replaced with new pavement. Pilot cars and flaggers will direct traffic through one lane. Work is expected to be complete in just six days, beginning in early August.