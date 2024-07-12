Be prepared for delays! More construction coming to I-15 between Blackfoot, Idaho Falls

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - Summer is known to have several road construction projects and this year is no different.

The Idaho Transportation Department is ready to begin more repaving projects on Interstate 15 in the coming weeks.

I-15 Blackfoot Exit 93 to Rose Road Exit 98

Beginning Monday, July 15, crews will begin work to repave the northbound lanes of I-15 from the West Broadway Interchange Exit 93 in Blackfoot to the Riverside Canal near the Rose Road Interchange Exit 98.

Traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes during the project. It's expected to take 50 days to complete, ITD said.

Throughout the course of the project, crews will be milling down the base layer of the highway to fully reconstruct the road base and driving surface. Work includes pulverizing the existing asphalt, excavating and placing new material as a base, and then paving over the top of the new base

I-15 Bingham County line to US 20 interchange

Work in this area through Idaho Falls will be conducted at night from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be limited to one lane intermittently in both directions where crews are actively working. Work is expected to last approximately three weeks.

I-15 Exit 119 to Exit 143 at Sage Junction

Traffic will also be limited to one lane intermittently in both directions where crews are actively working. Work on this section of the interstate will be conducted during daytime hours and last until mid-October.

PROJECTS ALREADY IN PROGRESS

I-15 Bridge Repair at South Blackfoot Exit 89

Single lane traffic: alternating directions on I-15 Both Directions from MM (88) to MM (90). Expected to end August 31.

I-15/I-86 Interchange Project

Work continues to reconstruct the interchange. It's not expected to end until 2025. You can learn more here about this project.

I-15 Bridge Repair at Inkom

Bridge repairs require the closure of northbound bridges. Northbound traffic will crossover into southbound lanes. The lanes will be reduced to one lane, and traffic will be two-way. The project is expected to end by July 26.

I-15 Repaving Project near Downey

Road construction work is in progress. The road is being repaved. The roadway is reduced to one lane. The project is expected to end by July 22.

MORE ROAD PROJECTS SET TO BEGIN