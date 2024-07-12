Could the summer heat affect Idaho’s crops this year?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It’s no secret it’s hot outside this summer. Will the hot weather affect Idaho’s crops this year? The answer is yes and no.

Sunlight is required for plants to grow, but if plants get too hot (or too cold), they will stop growing until the temperature normalizes.

“It depends on the plant and on the temperature. Some plants will tolerate higher temperatures and some plants don’t, like your spinach and chard. They don't like it when it gets hot, so they kind of get shut down,” says County Extension Educator for Bonneville County, University of Idaho, Ron Patterson.

Patterson says crops like potatoes can stop growing when temperatures reach above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

“They kind of take a siesta during the hot part of the day. They’ll grow when it’s cool in the morning…and evening.”

Heat can kill crops, but temperatures would have to reach 120-130 degrees for that to happen to Idaho's crops, Patterson said. So while the heat can halt crops' photosynthesis, Patterson says there should be nothing to worry about other than a possible small delay to this year's harvest.