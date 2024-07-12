Know the signs of heat-related illness this summer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An active heat advisory is making it even more important to know the tell-tale signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. According to Physician Assistant Corbin Bunnage at Sterling Urgent Care, the body's sodium level will drop due to sweating when out in the heat for long periods of time. This can lead to muscle cramps and even more severe symptoms.

"The difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is that when you get to heat stroke, you actually have symptoms that are quite similar to a stroke," said Bunnage. "You have changes in mentation. You have weakness, things along those lines. Whereas with heat exhaustion, typically it's going to be headache, nausea and vomiting."

If you find yourself fatigued in the heat, Bunnage says you can take the following steps to keep from having a medical emergency:

Go someplace cooler (Indoors or in the shade)

Take off extra layers of clothing

Use a fan to cool the skin

Drink plenty of water

"When you think about heat emergencies, they're referred to as environmental emergencies and the number one rule of environmental emergencies is 'If it's in, get it out. If it's on, get it off,'" he said.

According to Bunnage, the elderly and young kids are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses. He recommends taking frequent breaks on hot summer days to allow body temperature to regulate.