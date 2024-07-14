An explosion takes place outside a busy café in the Somali capital, witnesses say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say an explosion has taken place outside a café in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, where attacks by an Islamic militant group are frequently reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on screens inside the café when the explosion happened. Pictures posted online and purporting to be from the scene showed a fire burning outside the café. The seaside city, which is sporadically targeted by the al-Shabab militant group, has been relatively peaceful in recent months.

