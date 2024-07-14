I-15 Closed After Semi Caught Fire

Blackfoot, ID - Southbound Interstate 15 is currently closed between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot as Idaho State Police investigate a vehicle fire that happened at about 6:15 Sunday July 14.

A 52-year-old male from Atlanta, GA was driving a 2019 Freight liner Semi. The semi had a mechanical failure and the trailer caught on fire. The driver managed to detach the trailer from the power unit.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s, Shelly fire department, and Wildland fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.