NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and ‘humiliated’ on a flight

DENVER (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was “humiliated” after being unjustly handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend. Davis said Monday on Instagram that he had tapped a flight attendant on the arm prompting the employee to shout “don’t hit me” and hurry toward the front of the plane. Davis says when the flight landed, law-enforcement boarded, put Davis in handcuffs and removed him from the flight. Law enforcement later apologized and released Davis. United Airlines said it has removed the flight attendant from duty while the incident is being reviewed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.