Deputies identify woman found dead in Rigby motorhome fire

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- A woman's body was recovered after a motorhome caught on fire on Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's Dispatch received a call about a possible trailer on fire near the 500 N block of 4200 E. When first responders arrived on the scene they found the motorhome on fire, with a deceased woman inside. Her identity has not been released at this time, and an autopsy is pending. Central Fire district, Idaho State Fire Marshall, Rexburg Police Department and Idaho State Police assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.