Nevada county reverses controversial vote and certifies two recounts while legal action looms

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Commissioners in Nevada’s second most populous county certified the results of two local recounts on Tuesday, reversing course on a controversial vote against certification that spurred legal action and put Washoe County in unchartered legal territory. The vote overturns last week’s rare move in the politically mixed swath of northern Nevada, including Reno, that had implications for the general election in one of the nation’s most important swing states. Still, Nevada’s secretary of state and attorney general are waiting for the state Supreme Court to weigh in on a petition that seeks to confirm the obligations for counties to certify election results.

