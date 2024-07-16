Unused railroad crossing being removed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The second phase of removing an unused railroad crossing across Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls started Monday morning.

The intersection at Maple and Cliff Streets with Yellowstone Highway is closed during the removal project. Detours are in place and drivers are encouraged to look for alternative routes. Traffic heading north and south can still travel on Yellowstone Highway.

The city said removing the unused railroad should help improve traffic flow. That is because school buses and other vehicles required to stop at railroad tracks will not need to anymore.

The project is expected to be finished around July 18 unless something unexpected happens.

If you have questions or concerns about this project, please contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.