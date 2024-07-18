Teton Pass construction update

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) - While the Teton Pass detour was finished in just about three weeks, it's only a temporary fix.

WYDOT says construction will start in early August to make a permanent fix. They plan to get the pass rebuilt and operational in early November at the latest.

While the detour they built is solid and stable, WYDOT says the roadway is too steep and the curves are too sharp. The speed limit on the detour is currently 20 MPH.

"So we want to make sure we build a road that has a little less steepness to it and the curve can be handled at a slightly higher speed," said WYDOT Resident Engineer, Bob Hammond.

Hammond says the permanent fix will take around-the-clock work, but WYDOT crews are ready to get it done.