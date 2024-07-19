Migrant children were put in abusive shelters for years, suit says. Critics blame lack of oversight

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — As allegations of sexual abuse built up at the largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S., officials continued placing children in their care in a system that advocates say has lacked adequate oversight and transparency for years. A lawsuit filed Thursday by the Justice Department alleges employees of Southwest Key Programs Inc. sexually abused and harassed children in their care for at least eight years. The nonprofit amassed billions of dollars in government contracts during that time. It remained unclear Friday how many children are housed in their shelters or what actions federal officials might take in response.

