Republicans emerge from their convention thrilled with Trump and talking about a blowout victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican officials, strategists and activists who packed into their national convention this week are exuding a confidence not seen in decades. Boos and infighting marred Donald Trump’s first convention in 2016. But this one in Milwaukee was defined by overwhelming displays of party unity as GOP leaders and even Trump skeptics reveled in the excitement of what many view as an all but certain victory in November. Many describe Trump’s near-assassination last week in Pennsylvania as the last piece to bring everyone together in spite of Trump’s personal and political baggage. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders are intensifying lobbying efforts to force President Joe Biden to leave the 2024 race, believing he cannot win.

