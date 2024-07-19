Who are some of the Americans behind bars in Russia, and what are the prospects for their release?

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Arrests of Americans in Russia have become increasingly common with relations sinking to Cold War lows. U.S. citizens jailed on various charges in the country include a vacationing corporate security executive and a dual national visiting her family in Tatarstan. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was convicted of espionage Friday and sentenced to 16 years in prison in a trial that his employer and the U.S. government denounced as a sham. Washington accuses Moscow of using U.S. citizens as bargaining chips, but Russia insists they all broke the law. While high-profile prisoner exchanges have occurred in the past, the prospects of further swaps are unclear, and so is the overall number of those in Russian custody.

