In Kyiv, music fans rub shoulders with generals and famous artists, united by the inescapable war
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s largest music festival struck a different chord this year. Gone were the international headliners, the massive performance halls and the hundreds of thousands of visitors. Instead, the country’s most beloved local artists graced the Atlas Festival stage in a shopping mall parking lot. It was the only option with a shelter large enough to contain the 25,000 people that organizers expected in the event of an air raid. Carefree youth rubbed shoulders with hardened military commanders, and famous singers crooned songs imbued with national pride. Music was the main draw, but so was the reminder that the war is inescapable.