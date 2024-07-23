Why we see power outages in the heat of the day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Nearly 2,200 Rocky Mountain Power customers experienced another power outage Tuesday afternoon in the Ammon area, following two overnight outages and one yesterday.

We have learned the reason behind the power outages.

The outages are part of a fire mitigation program.

The power lines are placed in an enhanced safety setting, which will shut them off like a breaker, in case of interference from tree branches, high winds, or even animals.

After the lines shut off, technicians are sent to check them before they are turned back on.

"It does impact people, we understand that. And it is inconvenient and especially with these hot temperatures we have. But again, we don't want to be the cause of a wildfire start,” said Johnathon Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power Public Relations. “And so that's why those are turned off. And that's why we've seen those. Those outages happened a couple of times in Amman over the last two days."

The power outages lasted less than an hour.