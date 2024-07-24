Harris is starting to vet potential running mates. Her initial list includes nearly a dozen names

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is beginning to vet about a dozen possible candidates to be her running mate as she approaches one of most consequential decisions of her new presidential candidacy. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Harris launched her campaign Sunday after President Joe Biden bowed to pressure from his own party to step aside. That leaves her with a historically compressed timeline to make a selection before next month’s Democratic National Convention. Her party could make her its nominee as soon as Aug. 1 in a virtual vote, and could formalize the nomination of her running mate soon after.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.