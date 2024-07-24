UEFA fines 7 soccer nations for racist and discriminatory fan conduct at Euro 2024 games

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered seven national soccer federations to pay fines totaling $250,000 for racist and discriminatory abuse by fans at European Championship games. UEFA did not specify details of the incidents which mostly involved fans from teams in the Balkans at the month-long, 24-nation tournament played in Germany. Croatia must pay the biggest fine of $54,000 for incidents at each of its three games. Fans of Croatia and Albania teamed up to chant anti-Serbia slogans during a group-stage game. Albania was fined $32,500 on Wednesday. UEFA also imposed fines on Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.