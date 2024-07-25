Wandering wolf of the Southwest confined through 2025 breeding season in hopes of producing pups

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife authorities say an exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf will be held in captivity with a potential mate through the 2025 breeding season. Authorities confirmed on Thursday the decision in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species. The wolf nicknamed Asha captured the public imagination after she was found wandering far beyond the boundaries established along the Arizona-New Mexico border for managing the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America. Some environmentalists say there’s more to be gained by freeing Asha and her mate to roam. Ranchers in New Mexico and Arizona have long complained about related livestock deaths and are concerned about any expansion of the wolves’ range.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.