Arizona judge rejects GOP wording for voters’ abortion ballot initiative pamphlet

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by GOP lawmakers to use the term “unborn human being” to refer to a fetus in a pamphlet for Arizona voters. The guide will be used by voters weighing a ballot measure that would expand abortion access in the state. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Whitten said Friday that the wording the legislative council suggested is “packed with emotion and partisan meaning” and asked for more “neutral” language. The measure aims to expand abortion access from 15 weeks to 24 weeks – the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

