Apple has reached its first-ever union contract with store employees in Maryland
Apple has reached a tentative collective bargaining contract with the first unionized company store in the country. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees announced Friday evening that it struck a three-year deal with the company on behalf of workers at a Maryland store. The agreement must be approved by roughly 85 employees at the store, which is located in the Baltimore suburb of Towson. A vote is scheduled for Aug. 6.