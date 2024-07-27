Skip to Content
Fatal two-vehicle crash just west of Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Idaho (ISP News Release) – On July 27, 2024, at 8:44 a.m. two vehicles collided around milepost 24.5 on southbound US89. A 20 year old female from Blackfoot, ID, driving southbound in a small hatchback wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash. The other driver, a 35 year old female from Ovid, ID, was driving northbound in a small SUV not wearing a seatbelt. That driver was taken to a local hospital, the state of her injuries are unclear at this time.

The crash blocked both lanes of US89 for approximately four hours. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. We will provide any updates we receive.

