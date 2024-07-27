Here’s how Jill Biden thinks the US can match the French pizzazz at the LA Olympics

PARIS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has praised Paris’ “spectacular” Olympics opening ceremony and looked ahead to how the U.S. can similarly dazzle audiences when the Games are held in Los Angeles in four years. After attending the soggy ceremony along the Seine River, Biden made it clear Saturday that “the rain did not dampen our spirits.” Biden also mused how the U.S. could top the show in 2028, pointing to “the magic of Hollywood.” She also watched the men’s gymnastics qualifying round. American star Frederick Richard said he was “very thankful” to meet the first lady.

