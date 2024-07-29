Bally Sports networks will return to Comcast subscribers after agreement is reached

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Most Comcast subscribers will be able to watch their favorite sports teams again after it reached an agreement with their distributor. Comcast and Diamond Sports announced Monday that 15 regional sports networks will be available on Comcast on Thursday after being blacked out for three months. The Bally Sports networks were no longer available to Comcast subscribers on May 1 due to a contract dispute. Under the agreement, subscribers to Comcast’s Xfinity Ultimate TV package will gain access to the Bally RSNs. Additionally, Xfinity Ultimate TV customers will be able to stream Bally’s content on the Bally Sports app.

