Quake rattles Southern California desert communities, no immediate reports of damage

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake has rattled the desert area east of Los Angeles but there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at about 1 pm Monday. It was centered 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of the community of Barstow. Local police agencies had no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake was described by residents as a rolling sensation.

