Russia says it stopped a drone barrage on its soil while it pushes for a breakthrough in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say air defenses thwarted a nighttime barrage of 39 Ukrainian drones over five of the country’s regions. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the drones were “intercepted and destroyed” in regions bordering Ukraine as well as in the Leningrad region roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. Ukraine has employed high technology in its campaign of increasingly ambitious drone strikes deep inside Russia that target critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say Russian troops are intensifying their weekslong drive to breach Ukrainian defenses around Pokrovsk, a town of around 60,000 people before the war.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.