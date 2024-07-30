Terrell Davis says United banned him after flight incident. Airline says it was already rescinded

DENVER (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis posted an email from United Airlines Tuesday saying he was temporarily banned from flying the airline after an incident earlier this month. United officials, however, said that ban was sent and then rescinded weeks ago, which was communicated to Davis’ team. Davis, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, said he was unjustly handcuffed and removed from a July 13 flight. Davis said it made him feel “humiliated” and demanded an investigation. Davis’ attorney said they had not received word of the ban being rescinded.

