US authors make up almost half the 13 semifinalists for the Booker Prize for fiction

LONDON (AP) — Six American writers are among 13 semifinalists for the Booker Prize for fiction. Pulitzer Prize-winning Cheyenne and Arapaho author Tommy Orange is the first Native American Booker semifinalist for the 50,000 pound ($64,000) award. He’s nominated for his centuries-spanning saga “Wandering Stars.” Percival Everett is nominated for “James,” which reimagines “Huckleberry Finn” from the point of view of the enslaved man Jim. Rachel Kushner is a contender with spy story “Creation Lake” and Richard Powers is on the longlist with “Playground.” The other U.S. contenders are Rita Bullwinkel for “Headshot,” and Claire Messud for “This Strange Eventful History.” Writers from Britain, Canada, Ireland, Australia and the Netherlands round out the list. The winner will be announced Nov. 12.

