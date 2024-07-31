Skip to Content
News

How are wildfires named?

BLM reminds you to recreate responsibly and avoid starting fires
Sam Gelfand
BLM reminds you to recreate responsibly and avoid starting fires
By
New
today at 4:40 PM
Published 5:31 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho has had several wildfires this summer. You may have noticed they are not named the same way as hurricanes and tropical storms. How do wildfires get their names? 

Local News 8 turned to the Bureau of Land Management-Idaho to find out.

"We generally name them based off of the nearest geographical reference to the fire," said BLM Fire Prevention and Trespass Specialist, Matthew Rose. "Around here, the policy is the first unit on scene is the one that names the fire. Other places--dispatch will [name the fires]. It doesn't really matter who, but...[wildfires are] named after the the nearest geographical reference."

These geographic locations can include streets, mountains, or bodies of water. Wildfires are not usually named after what caused them.

Rose said when two large fires join together, they will be given a joint fire name. Like how the Red Fire and Salmon Fire could become the Red Salmon Complex.

The Bureau of Land Management would like to remind you to recreate responsibly and avoid starting fires.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content