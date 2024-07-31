Meet the Olympics superfan who spent her savings to get to her 7th Games

PARIS (AP) — Covered with pins and adornments, Vivianne Robinson is hard to miss in the streets of Paris. The Olympics superfan has attended seven Summer Games over the span of 40 years. But this trip to Paris came at a hefty price. Ten thousand dollars, to be precise. The 66-year-old maxed out her credit cards and worked two jobs to afford the experience. After paying $1,600 for the opening ceremony, she ended up watching it on the screen. She’s become somewhat of a celebrity herself and has vowed that no matter how much it costs, she’ll make it to the next one.

