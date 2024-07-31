Washington, DC, sues StubHub, saying the resale platform inflates ticket prices with deceptive fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for Washington, D.C., has sued StubHub, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said Wednesday the practice known as “drip pricing” violates consumer protection laws in the nation’s capital. The lawsuit says StubHub has sold nearly 5 million tickets in Washington since implementing the practice in 2015 and reaped about $118 million in fees. The suit seeks damages and a halt to the pricing structure. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

