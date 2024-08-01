Ammonia leak at Virginia food plant sends 33 workers to hospitals

STERLING, Va. (AP) — An ammonia leak at a commercial food preparation facility in Virginia sent 33 people to the hospital. Loudoun County officials say a failed valve caused the leak Wednesday night at the Cuisine Solutions plant in Sterling. The company said Thursday that all but four of the workers who had been hospitalized have been released. The four are still under observation. Ammonia can cause respiratory issues and skin burns. Cuisine Solutions’ meals can be found in the prepared food section of grocery stores, in delivered meal kits and on cruise ships.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.