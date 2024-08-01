Rescan now to access KIFI Local News 8’s improved signal

KIFI Local News 8 has replaced its VHF transmitter with a new UHF transmitter.

This change will only affect antenna users who get their signal over-the-air. Cable and satellite users are not affected.

Antenna users will need to rescan their TVs to continue to get ABC, CBS, CW, and Telemundo programming. The VHF signal will continue to broadcast until at least mid-August. A firm date has not been scheduled as of yet, but we will let you know.

KIFI Channel 8 has been broadcasting on VHF since 1961 when the station first started. The VHF transmitter was upgraded to a digital signal in 2009, but remained broadcasting on VHF. It was the only VHF signal in the area, as the other local stations changed to UHF.

How to get it!

To get the new signal, antenna users will need to rescan their TVs to get the new signal. Your TV's user guide will help you do this. It's as simple as that!

Our VHF signal will continue to broadcast until mid-August to give viewers time to rescan.

Question and Answers

Q: What is the cutoff date for re-scanning receiving Channel 8?

A: The legacy Channel 8 VHF signal will be shutoff on August 14th. If not done already, you will need to rescan your TV on or before this date to continue receiving ABC, CBS, CW, Telemundo, and Local News 8 NOW programming on the new Channel 8 UHF signal.

Q: Which channels does this signal change impact?

A: Over-the-air channels 8.1 ABC, 8.2 CBS, 8.3 CW, 8.4 LocalNews8 NOW, and 8.5 Telemundo are impacted by this change, and you will need to rescan to continue receiving these channels after August 14th.

Q: Is KXPI FOX 5 impacted by this signal change?

A: No, KXPI FOX 5 is not impacted by this signal change.

Q: I watch Channel 8 via Cable or Satellite; does this impact me?

A: No, there will be no change for our Cable or Satellite viewers. This is also true for our viewers on Hulu TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Q: I’ve already rescanned my TV and now I have two 8.1, 8.2, etc channels in my TV. What is this all about?

A: Channel 8 is currently broadcasting on both its legacy VHF signal and new UHF signal during this transition phase. If you have rescanned your channels recently and your TV is able to pick up both signals, you will see two Channel 8’s in your TV’s channel guide. Once the legacy Channel 8 VHF signal is shut down, you will should notice your TV display will only show one Channel 8.1, 8.2 etc, which will be our new UHF signal. Some TV models may require another rescan - or “double scan” – to remove the legacy Channel 8 entry from your TV’s channel lineup.

Q: I live in an area served by one of Channel 8’s remote translators. Does this apply to me?

A: If you already receive Channel 8’s signal via one of our remote translators, you will not need to rescan. Only viewers who receive their signal via our main transmitter location on East Butte will need to rescan. Generally speaking, if you live between Blackfoot and St. Anthony, you should be able to receive our new Channel 8 UHF signal. Please e-mail our engineering team at engineering@localnews8.com if you aren’t sure which Channel 8 transmitter or translator best suits your geographical location.

Q: I have a hard time receiving Channel 8 at my home and experience degraded or no signal. Will this new signal help?

A: We believe for a majority of our over-the-air viewers, our new Channel 8 UHF signal will be easier to receive than our legacy VHF signal. Most over-the-air antennas sold are optimized for UHF signal reception with the majority of TV station broadcasting is on UHF these days. Our new signal will be easier for most modern over-the-air TV antennas to receive. UHF signals also penetrate buildings better than VHF, so our new UHF signal will be better suited for attic-mount antennas. If you have any questions about your antenna setup or would like recommendations, please e-mail our engineering team at engineering@localnews8.com