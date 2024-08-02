A humpback whale in Washington state is missing its tail. One expert calls the sight ‘heartbreaking’

Experts believe a humpback whale with no tail spotted in Washington state’s inland waters likely lost its flukes after becoming entangled. They say the loss of its flukes, which are used for propulsion, is an apparent death sentence for the creature. The whale was last reported as seen in late July. One of the hazards faced by humpbacks is entanglement in fishing gear. It’s not known exactly what entangled this whale. Jessica Farrer with The Whale Museum in Washington has described the sight of the whale as heartbreaking.

