Cameron McEvoy wins gold for Australia in 50 freestyle swimming, Dressel finishes sixth

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Cameron McEvoy won gold in the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Friday night, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming’s most frantic event. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown followed by winning the 200-meter backstroke, becoming the first woman to sweep the Olympic backstroke events at two straight Games. McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these Games. With McKeown’s gold, the country has a leading seven swimming golds overall.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.