Cameron McEvoy wins gold for Australia in 50 freestyle swimming, Dressel finishes sixth

Published 12:49 PM

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Cameron McEvoy won gold in the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympics on Friday night, denying Caeleb Dressel a repeat in swimming’s most frantic event. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown followed by winning the 200-meter backstroke, becoming the first woman to sweep the Olympic backstroke events at two straight Games. McEvoy became the first Australian man to win gold at these Games. With McKeown’s gold, the country has a leading seven swimming golds overall.

